WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after purchasing an additional 390,829 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter worth about $4,779,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 293,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 46.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 229,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

