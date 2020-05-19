WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

