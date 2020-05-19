WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.74.

EOG stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.