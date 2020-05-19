WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $62,000 Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

PFN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

