WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $60,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

