WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $56,000 Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

