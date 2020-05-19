WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $39,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,187.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $273.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

