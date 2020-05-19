WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,655 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Slack by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 392.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 215,073 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,774,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,914,590 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

