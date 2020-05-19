WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,340 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

