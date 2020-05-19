WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

NYSE ALK opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.