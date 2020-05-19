WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

