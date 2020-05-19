WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

