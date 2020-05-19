WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after buying an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after buying an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,572,000 after buying an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,719,000 after buying an additional 408,983 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

