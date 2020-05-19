WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 314,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

