WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $44,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

