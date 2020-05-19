WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $42,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

