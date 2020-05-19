WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $38,000 Investment in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:CHL opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.