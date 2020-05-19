WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $60,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2,686.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.