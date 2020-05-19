WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $59,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

