WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $42,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of PGF opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

