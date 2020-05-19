WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $42,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,278 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after buying an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after buying an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after buying an additional 1,273,001 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

