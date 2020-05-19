WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 3,975 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:STWD opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

