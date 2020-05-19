WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 283 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

DG stock opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

