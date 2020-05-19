WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 1,220 Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.