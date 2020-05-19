WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,000 Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

