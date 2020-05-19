WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

