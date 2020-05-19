WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IYW stock opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

