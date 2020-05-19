Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

