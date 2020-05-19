WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised WANT WANT CHINA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $34.16 on Friday. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

