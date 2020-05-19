Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

