Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

