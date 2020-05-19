Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

WD stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $230,583. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 458,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

