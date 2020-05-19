Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Vystar shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,530,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

