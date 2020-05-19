vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.99.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,885,000 shares of company stock worth $5,030,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.