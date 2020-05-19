Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 156.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.