VMware, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VMware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.95.

NYSE:VMW opened at $139.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

