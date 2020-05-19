Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VVNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE VVNT opened at $11.74 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

In other news, CRO Todd M. Santiago acquired 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 372,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 25,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $293,749.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,997.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,302 shares of company stock worth $588,631 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

