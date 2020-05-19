Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.95. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 769,595 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.