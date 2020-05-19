VF (NYSE:VFC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.29

Press coverage about VF (NYSE:VFC) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. VF earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

NYSE:VFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

