Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $13.75 on Friday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verso will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Verso by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verso by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

