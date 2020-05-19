Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

