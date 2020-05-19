VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.79

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $24.55. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 46,650 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.