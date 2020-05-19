VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.93

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and traded as low as $14.88. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 16,741,700 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $10,551,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000.

