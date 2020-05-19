Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

VREX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $685.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

