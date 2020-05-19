Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -1.71.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 118.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

