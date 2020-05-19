Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $253.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

