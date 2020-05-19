VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

SMH opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62.

