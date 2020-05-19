Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCNX. ValuEngine raised Vaccinex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. Equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,040 shares of company stock worth $77,670. Company insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

