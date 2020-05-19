USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE USDP opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Ray Curry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Borgen acquired 26,853 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in USD Partners by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 434.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 45.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

