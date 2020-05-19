USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Update

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $90,612.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,814 shares of company stock worth $53,967,499. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

